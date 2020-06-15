LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gun fire with troopers at the end of a police chase in Lawrence.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol was assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service in locating a male subject around the Lake Perry area in northeast Kansas.
The subject was located and a pursuit with the Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers started. A KHP Trooper intervened with the vehicle and caused it to become disabled. The pursuit then ended in the area of 19th and Massachusetts.
The suspect then exited the disabled vehicle and exchanged gunfire with troopers and an officer from a local agency.
KHP said the suspect died at the scene.
As standard practice, the troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 782-0720.
