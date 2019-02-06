KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new Kansas City International Airport may be closer to becoming a reality, according to reports of a new agreement between airlines.
A tweet by councilwoman Jolie Justus Wednesday evening indicated that airline representatives would be at the City Council hearing Thursday to discuss details of the new agreement.
Great news! Just received confirmation that airlines have an agreement regarding #NewKCI. Airline reps will be at Airport Committee hearing tomorrow morning to discuss.— Jolie Justus (@joliejustus) February 6, 2019
Just after 6 p.m., the company currently holding the bid for the development project, Edgemoor, released a statement.
Project Manager Geoff Stricker said the developer had “been working closely with both the airlines and KCAD to advance the single terminal project.”
Stricker also said the company, city and airlines were “in strong alignment” while adding his group was looking forward to “beginning an exciting new chapter on this project."
Just last month, representatives from the airlines attended a council meeting to discuss the cost breakdowns tied to the new development.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.