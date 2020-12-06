KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- NFL analyst Jay Glazer says the Chiefs woke up Sunday morning to news that seven of them had tested positive for COVID-19, but that frantic re-testing and contact tracing proved those were all false positives.
The positive tests came to light around 3:30 a.m., and the organization spent the next five hours sorting out the facts of whether the players and coaches truly had coronavirus, Glazer said.
In the end, re-testing and contact tracing showed those positives to be false, according to the TV personality.
#Chiefs had a major scare when they got word at 3:30 am they had 7 positive COVID tests (including several coaches). For next 5 hours they had to do contact tracing, wake guys up to re-test and hours later found out they were ALL false positives. Crazy morning for them w a night— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 6, 2020
