OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A group of neighbors in half-million-dollar homes have been battling Overland Park over a fence around a golf course that the entire city will have to pay for. Now, there may be a creative compromise.
The fight over the fence has been going for six years, pitting people in Nottingham by the Green against the city, which owns the Westlinks golf course the surrounding fence.
No one disputes the fence is worn and needs to go, but the cost had some in the city concerned. They suggested no fence, or a cheaper chain link version.
The homes along the links sell for $578,000 on average, according to a realtor who lives by the 3rd fairway.
“We’re not allowed to have a chain link in the subdivision, so why would we want a chain link fence adjacent to our property?” questioned homeowner Chuck Jansen.
On Wednesday night, an Overland Park council committee came up with a way to mend fences. They offered to replace the fence but scoot it up past the property lines, so it would be on the homeowners to maintain each chunk of wrought iron individually.
“That way, it gets the city out of the fence business,” said Overland Park City Councilman Curt Skoog. “You all have already told us that we’re not good at the fence business. Why would we choose to stay back in it?”
The city estimates it will cost $365,000 to replace the fence. Just 86 properties sit along that fenceline in a city that has more than 71,000 households. It would be a one-time cost to avoid any further fuss or obligation.
However, the deal is far from final. The HOA has approve it. Then, each homeowner needs to sign an individual agreement. Then, it would go back to committee. So, there’s still a long way to go.
