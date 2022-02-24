KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: MoDOT says that the necessary repairs have been made and all lanes are already back open.
"Thank you for your patience," MoDOT tweeted.
Previous coverage is below.
The Missouri Department of Transportation - Kansas City is saying the Kit Bond Bridge needs emergency repairs and a lane has been closed.
They say that what's needing repair is an expansion joint on the north end of the bridge.
As such, the middle lane of northbound I-35 is closed.
MoDOT crews can be seen making repairs to the bridge.
However, traffic is still getting through.
Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route if possible. If you do choose to cross the bridge, slow down for the workers.
