KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri has officially endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Biden’s presidential campaign announced the endorsement in a press release on Thursday.
According to the release, Cleaver said:
“As a pastor, my values, morals, and faith have been a guiding light throughout my life and time in public service. From becoming the first African-American Mayor of Kansas City to becoming a member of Congress, my strong convictions have given me the foundation necessary to fight for jobs, economic development, and housing reform for the people of Missouri. In the same manner, Joe Biden’s convictions have led him to fight for what he believes in and to serve not only the people of Delaware but the nation.
“Democracy is delicate and susceptible to perversion by the powerful. Over the past three years, we—and the entire world—have witnessed an undisguised assault on our democratic institutions. The man entrusted to faithfully execute the laws of our nation has distorted them to protect his own interests at the expense of the American people. The current administration has led our country into a moral darkness and away from the core values that once made America a respected and dignified leader on the world stage.
“The next election is, in many ways, about whether our leader can restore the soul of our nation and re-establish the long held notion that the United States of America is moving welcomingly and indelibly toward a unified nation. Our nation is in dire need of someone like Joe Biden, a leader who has never been afraid to speak out for what he believes is right. Joe Biden has been a champion in fighting for American families for over forty years. And right now, he’s speaking out against the divisive rhetoric and abhorrent behavior we continue to see under this president. We need integrity to be restored in the highest office. That’s why I proudly endorse Joe Biden for President.”
The press release noted that Cleaver chaired the Congressional Black Caucus from 2011-2013.
