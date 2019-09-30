BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say a man fleeing from police in the Kansas City area has caused a crash that killed an Illinois man.
The crash happened at mile marker 414 near 78th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the Kansas City, Kansas, suspect for a registration violation. The man fled west on Interstate 70 before turning around near Bonner Springs, Kansas, and driving eastbound into oncoming traffic.
Patrol Capt. Joe Bott says the fleeing motorist and the driver of another vehicle swerved before crashing head-on.
The patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois.
Bott says the fleeing driver had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.
Troopers said the top speed of the chase was near 80-90 miles per hour.
The suspect had a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery. The suspect was crying and was remorseful, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.