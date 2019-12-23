INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- For about eight years, the Torpey’s displayed a nativity scene outside their duplex in Grandview Estates, a HUD, or Housing and Urban Development, -subsidized residential complex, off N. Ward Road in Independence. That stopped when they say they got a letter from MACO Management Co.
“We were very, very upset about it,” Bernadette Torpey said.
One of the Torpey’s neighbors contacted the national non-profit Liberty Council who advocate for religious freedom and the sanctity of life.
Liberty Council sent a demand letter on December 16 asking property management to rescind the outdoor decoration ban in order to avoid receiving a complaint with HUD for civil rights violations. Liberty Council sent a follow up letter on December 18.
On December 20, renters got a new memo that said all residents can decorate their front doors and porch areas with, “more overtly religious displays.”
“They said it was okay to put it on the porch, so that’s where we put it,” Bernadette said.
The property management memo also said, “when decorating with yard scenes, we must stay neutral within the community, so no religion is offended or singled out.”
According to Liberty Council, that constitutes discrimination based on religion and violates the Fair Housing Act. They say officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have opened an investigation into MACO Management Company’s ban of Christmas lights and yard displays.
“It’s infringing on our beliefs. It’s not right,” Bernadette said.
“When they start gnawing away at them on pencil and paper between a contractual agreement to allow us to stay here, you don’t feel like an American anymore,” Al McClure, who lives in Grandview Estates, said.
KCTV5 News called and emailed MACO Management for comment. We received an email stating, “We have never banned any Christmas decorations. Totally false accusations.” When we asked follow-up questions regarding no outdoor decorations, they did not respond.
