OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Overland Park has tweeted out what are believed to be the first renderings of the Whataburger that wants to open in the city.
The city said Whataburger submitted development plans for what was formerly a Salty Iguana location near 135th and U.S. 69.
They tweeted, "Hey @PatrickMahomes - we've got your first look at a taste of Texas in OP!"
It's well known that the Chiefs quarterback is a fan of Whataburger.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is using Twitter to call for a …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.