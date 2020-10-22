Whataburger renderings
(Via the City of Overland Park, Kansas)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Overland Park has tweeted out what are believed to be the first renderings of the Whataburger that wants to open in the city. 

The city said Whataburger submitted development plans for what was formerly a Salty Iguana location near 135th and U.S. 69. 

They tweeted, "Hey @PatrickMahomes - we've got your first look at a taste of Texas in OP!" 

It's well known that the Chiefs quarterback is a fan of Whataburger. 

