JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) -- Ten years after an EF5 tornado ripped through what was then St. John Hospital, doctors and nurses working that night still remember what it was like when the storm hit.
Ashley Miller, a nurse at the time, was working on the seventh floor of the building. She grew up near Joplin. She said storms always seemed like a part of summer.
"When the skies started to darken we thought, 'Oh, it's just another day in the Midwest,'" she recalled.
But eventually tornado sirens started going off through the city. Glass windows started shattering. Miller and others tending to their patients had no choice but to take cover.
Kevin Kepley, who was working on the seventh floor with Miller, remembered cramming into a closet with several colleagues and patients.
"There ended up being like eight of us in a little two by two room," Kepley said.
"Even in that little closet we were getting hit by glass and fiberglass and drywall," Miller remembered.
The tornado devastated the hospital, leaving debris and hazards everywhere. It would take hours to get patients safely out of the hospital.
"There was glass and fiberglass everywhere," Miller said. "These people didn't have shoes on. We were finding towels and wrapping towels."
Help would soon arrive in the form of Joplin citizens driving their own trucks and cars, ready to help move patients to Freeman, Joplin's other hospital.
Paula Baker, the CEO of Freeman, said the hospital performed more than 20 lifesaving surgeries that night. They took on several patients who had been impaled, cut or crushed beneath debris.
"It was very intense for several days," Baker said.
The death toll from the tornado reached 150 people.
But, the stories about Joplin aren't only about the darkness of the storm.
Miller remembers the light that followed, too.
More than 80,000 volunteers would pitch in to help the city before the end of the year. After a decade, many of the businesses in town have rebuilt.
"The tornado destroyed a lot of things," Miller said, "but it brought out the good in a lot of this community."
