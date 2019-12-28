KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thirty-seven years ago today, Kansas City said goodbye to a man whose business lives on to this day.
Everyone knows who Arthur Bryant was. His idea won over the hearts and appetites of everyone from families in the suburbs to residents of the White House.
So, on Saturday, the restaurant is remembering the man they’ll never forget.
Wayne Garrett has worked the kitchen of Arthur Bryant’s for more than 30 years and said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I don’t think nothing can pull me away from this,” he said. “Nothing.”
Garrett gave KCTV5 a look behind the scenes at at the restaurant, showing us where they prepare that delicious barbecue that’s become synonymous with Kansas City.
The walls there are testament to just how popular the little restaurant at 17th and Brooklyn is. Everyone from Hollywood royalty to U.S. Presidents have dined there. Plus, on any given day there’s a line full of people who are there for the tried and true dishes.
“Burnt ends, pulled pork, sliced pork, brisket and ribs,” said Jerry Rauschelbach.
Rauschelbach’s family took over after Bryant passed away.
He said Bryant was known for cooking over a live fire with that unique vinegar-based sauce and that, while they do their best to carry on the tradition, Bryant’s recipes will stay top secret forever.
He explained that Bryant would only allow people to look over his shoulder for so long and once he started putting seasonings in, he made everybody leave the restaurant. He then made it by himself and he took those recipes to his grave.
Rauschelbach said Bryant would’ve been a whiz at social media because he loved marketing and he loved being out on the floor, getting to know his customers.
