LAWRENCE, KS (AP) — Authorities have determined that a body that was found in the Missouri River four years ago is that of a missing Kansas man.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that DNA was used to help identify the remains of Phillip Owen Morgan. The Lawrence, Kansas, man was 38 when he was reported missing on June 11, 2015.
Three days later, the body of an unidentified drowning victim was found near the Missouri town of Hartsburg, which is about 10 miles northeast of Jefferson City.
Several people told police that Owen liked to hike near the Kansas River, which was flooding when he disappeared. It dumps into the Missouri River in the Kansas City area.
Former Lawrence Police Det. Warren Burket, who worked the case before retiring from the force, said he always hoped to go back to Morgan's parents with good news. But he said he is very glad that they do have closure."
