BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the authorities, remains found in rural Bates County earlier this week have been identified as those of Nicole Mallatt.
According to the sheriff's office, at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 the sheriff's office received a call that said an article of clothing had been found near a bean field on the southwestern side of the county and that it possibly had human remains with it.
At about 7:30 p.m., forensic anthropologists from Washburn University arrived at the scene.
By midnight, the remains had been recovered and they were turned over to the coroner so that an autopsy could be conducted and they could be identified.
This afternoon, forensics confirmed that the human remains are those of Nicole S. Mallatt.
Mallatt had been missing since Nov. 26, 2019, which was the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. She was reported missing on Nov. 29 of that year.
The 36-year-old had last been seen alive near her residence in rural Butler, Missouri.
Her remains will be taken to Washburn University to determine what caused her death.
“We ask for prayers for the family and friends of Nicole Mallatt,” the sheriff’s office said. “Nicole leaves behind 4 children who lived with her in the home. This is continues to be an active and ongoing investigation and there is nothing further to be released at this point.”
Mallatt's mother had said they last spoke on Nov. 26, 2019. “She planned a big meal,” she said. "She called me getting recipes and was happy and was excited.”
KCTV5 News last spoke with her mother for a story on Dec. 7.
She had said, “I know she’s not alive. I just know she’s not. I can just feel it in my heart. I just keep asking her to take me to her. That’s all I want. I just want to go get her.”
