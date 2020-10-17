KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many would argue now is not the time for mass gatherings, but politician and religious activist Sean Feucht led a massive gathering in Nashville this week and is in Kansas City tonight.
The number of people at the Plaza started off small, but after 4:30 p.m. the crowd had really grown.
The group consists of a number of people with different religious backgrounds from within the state, as well as some out of state.
They are hoping to promote love and God through scripture and song.
With the large number, KCTV5 News saw a mix of people wearing and not wearing masks. One could say the same about social distancing.
KCTV5 News spoke to the main speaker and worship leader of the event. In the past, there have been claims that these events are super spreaders for COVID, but the worship leader disagrees.
“This, I believe, is our fourty-third city that we have been to and there is really no data that backs up that claim that these events have been a super spreader,” said Sean Feucht.
Event officials say they recommend people wear masks, but it is not mandatory.
They do have hand sanitizer for guests to use and say they do want everyone to be safe, which is the reason the event is outside.
The event runs until 8 p.m., so KCTV5 News will have more in our 10 p.m. newscast.
