KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A $1.9 billion dollar COVID relief bill is one step closer to bringing aid to Americans, after Congress passed the measure.

The House of Representatives passed the measures mostly along party lines Wednesday.

The bill will provide direct payments up to $1,400 dollars. Individuals earning less than $80,000 and families earning less than $160,000 dollars a year in their federal income taxes will get some financial relief.

The bill also provides a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.

The funds will be the extra cash some families have been desperately waiting to receive. A year into the pandemic, many people are still recovering from the financial blow the pandemic caused in job loss, reduction in pay, or reduced work hours.

Kwez Mannin lives in Kansas City, Missouri and says he was barely able to take care of his daughter after he lost his job. Ismael Novas shares a similar story. Novas is a personal trainer who was laid off for nearly three months. He’s back at work, but says business is not what it used to be.

“A lot of the clients that we were working with didn’t come back. Only about 20% of them started coming back, 'cause a lot of them were also laid off,” said Novas.

Novas will use the $1,400 dollar stimulus check to pay off credit cards he had to use to buy groceries and other goods when money was tight. Some people struggling throughout the pandemic haven’t benefited from the federal government stimulus checks, like Mary Keyes.

“My blessing is going to come from somewhere, but it’s not going to be the stimulus,” said Keyes.

Keyes had tax troubles so she doesn’t qualify under the criteria for her federal income taxes. She received assistance that came from the federal government, though, in another manner.

Kansas City received money in the past through the CARES Act and will again receive nearly $195 million in the latest stimulus package. The city passes along some of the money it receives to groups offering renter’s assistance and other pandemic relief.

On Wednesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “This is not money that is going to pay anybody’s salary anew. This is not money for administrators or consultants or anything like that. This is money that is going to make sure we stay fiscally responsible and that we help people who have been negatively impacted by covid19.”

