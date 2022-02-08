CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – A 73-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way collision that closed a portion of I-49 for several hours on Monday was a volunteer for numerous organizations in the town of Clinton, Missouri.
Janna Dillon was heading south on I-49 near Harrisonville at 1:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a driver who exited US-291 going the wrong way onto the interstate. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman said the 77-year-old woman driving the other car likely got confused at the diverging diamond interchange. That woman, 77-year-old Sandra Hammond of Belton, also died on impact.
Dillon’s husband said they moved to Clinton in September of 2020, right after they got married. She retired from her job connecting people with nursing homes, they sold their respective homes in Belton and Kansas City, then bought an 1870s home in Clinton.
Civic leaders said Dillon threw herself into being a part of things the moment she arrived in town.
“She made herself a local right away,” said Tina Williams, the executive director of Clinton Main Street.
“She just enjoyed being part of the community,” said Sandi Cox, the president of the Eagles Lodge Women’s Auxiliary.
“She walked through the front door and said, ‘I'm here to volunteer.’ And I think we thought, ‘What’s coming up that we asked for volunteers for?’ She goes, ‘Whatever you have going on,’” recalled David Lee, the director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Dillon volunteered for all three of their organizations as well as the local museum.
“She was a willing soul, which not everybody is. Usually you call and you beg,” said Cox.
“[She was] the type of person you just don't find much anymore. She was genuinely kind. She had a giving spirit that didn't want anything in return,” said Williams.
“I’m destroyed. She’s the biggest hearted person I know. She was just giving and giving and giving. She was a social person. She was relentlessly positive,” said her husband, Nick Gadbois.
He walked us through their home, pointing out all the Christmas decorations she planned to keep up until March, all the knick-knacks and antiques she collected.
“She believed more is more,” he said.
Those who knew her only from her volunteer work said the news spread across town Monday night. They had to check that the Janna Dillon they knew was actually 73. She seemed younger.
“We all said last night, you know, ‘Is that our Janna?’ Because none of us really, you know, it's hard to believe,” said Cox.
“You don't believe it at first, and you're thinking maybe it's somebody else. You’re hoping against hope,” said Lee.
“While we're very sad to lose her, she is an inspiration for what we all need to be. You know, she was kind, and she was focused on the local, and we could all use more of that,” said Williams.
We asked the spokesman with the highway patrol about the diverging diamond design. Was it outdated or problematic? He said it is actually a well-regarded design, hailed as safer than older styles because it avoids left turns.
