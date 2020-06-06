SHOAL CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, a family is desperate for help after a 39-year-old social worker went missing.
They’re hopeful you’ll take a look at her picture and help find her.
Marina Bischoff hasn’t been seen in nearly 10 days.
Bishcoff, a social worker at Children’s Mercy Hospital, disappeared back on May 28.
What led up to her disappearance is a bit hazy. She’d been in a car crash and spent the night at KCMO’s Shoal Creek station. Her brother said marina called three people to come get her but ended up walking out of the police station on her own, late at night, and in the rain.
“The police station does have video of her,” said Victor Bischoff, her brother. “She was very disoriented in the police station, in the parking lot. Then she walked out towards the street where they no longer have any video of her.”
“I hope to be able to find my sister,” her brother said.
What makes her disappearance so troubling for her family is that Marina suffers from depression and had been very down in recent days. They said it was due to fears of COVID-19. They also said even her text messages carried a sad tone.
“She wasn’t as cheerful as she usually was,” Victor said. “Very down in general regarding COVID.”
Family and friends have passed out fliers near her Northland apartment and near the area where she’d crashed days before. They’re hoping someone, somewhere had seen her.
Loved ones say Marina is quiet and an introvert, but not when it comes to her job of helping children. They said she uses her own depression to better understand what her young clients are going through.
Victor and Marina’s parents still live in Brazil and are unable to travel due to being at high risk for COVID-19 complications.
Tonight, they’re all watching and waiting, for any sign of Marina.
KCTV5 reached out to Kansas City police today to get some clarification on Marina’s case. We were told that’s being handled by the Missing Person’s Unit and any information they have right now can be found on the flier.
If you see her or think you’ve seen her, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 911.
