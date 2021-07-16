KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Family members are still waiting for charges to be filed 11 days after a man was shot and killed just down the street from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department headquarters. On Friday, relatives and friends held a vigil for DeAngelo Wallace near 12th and Locust.
Wallace’s relatives placed flowers as a memorial to remember him near the intersection. They believe they are closer to seeing justice for him. They want to focus on honoring his memory.
“I’m going to miss that bright smile,” Wallace’s friend Loretta Toomes said while showing support for DeAngelo Wallace’s sister Shauntice Wallace. Shauntice Wallace says she misses their daily phone calls. “I would always call my big brother and cry on his shoulder,” Shauntice Wallace said. “He was always there.”
Before he was killed, her brother would call her if he had trouble. She says he told her he was harassed and threatened for his sexual orientation while riding city buses in downtown Kansas City to get to and from work. “I didn’t know the amount of danger that the community could go through based off of who they are and who they choose to love,” Shauntice Wallace said.
She wants to raise awareness in his memory. Members of Zeke’s Freedom Foundation attended the vigil to show support. The organization provides advocacy for Black queer and trans individuals and communities. “Keeping his name alive and bringing awareness to the situation he was in,” Shauntice Wallace said. “Hopefully someone can hear and maybe reach out to the LGBTQ+ community.”
On July 5th just after 12:30AM, a passerby saw Wallace unresponsive near 12th and Locust. Police say Wallace and a suspect had a verbal altercation before the suspect shot him. His sister says she will remember how he lived rather than how his life was taken. “Really fearless,” Shauntice Wallace said. “Whatever challenges he had, he overcame them and kept going with life with a smile on his face.”
Around 7:00PM Friday, relatives and friends released blue and gold balloons into the air. “I can’t believe he is gone. This left a trail of broken hearts,” Toomes said. “If you got to know him, you would understand where I’m coming from. This really hurts. I’m struggling with this every day.”
A person of interest was taken into custody and later released. At last check, prosecutors have not filed charges in the ongoing investigation.
The Kansas City Anti-Violence Project (KCAVP) has started a fundraiser to help DeAngelo Wallace’s family. You can find the link here.
