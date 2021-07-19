The families of two jailed Kansas City, Kansas men are demanding a new trial for their loved ones. They claim Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were wrongly convicted of murder 1998.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The families of two jailed Kansas City, Kansas men are demanding a new trial for their loved ones. They claim Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were wrongly convicted of murder 1998. An attorney representing one of the men claims there’s no physical evidence linking either man to the crime.

The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, MORE2, rallied on the steps of the Wyandotte County Courthouse with McKinney and Betts family and attorneys Monday morning. One of the attorneys says McKinney’s case has been reopened for a hearing, but they are working on getting Betts’ case reopened as well.

Betts and McKinney's mothers allege several officials coerced a witness to give false testimony. The women claim Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Detective Roger Golubski was involved. Golubski has since retired, but has previously been accused of corruption. The group wants a federal investigation and indictment of Golubski.

Patricia McCoy, McKinney’s mother, says she won’t give up.

“We’re not going to let up on Golubski because if we go out and be silenced, then he’s allowed to live freely,” said McCoy.

Brian Betts’ mother, Ellen Betts, explained the heartache and heaviness she feels every day having her son in jail.

“When a person gets sent to jail the family does the time with them. We did it,” said Ellen Betts.

The Wyandotte County District’s Attorney’s Office responded to KCTV5’s request for comment, saying:

"These are pending cases and we cannot comment due to ethical constraints."

Golubski has been the subject of several KCTV5 News investigative reports.

