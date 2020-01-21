KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police continue to investigate after a mass shooting took place at a nightclub Sunday night.

The 9ine Ultra Lounge was having a sold-out celebration party for the Chiefs when a gunman shot into a crowd of people waiting in line.

That gunman has been identified as 29-year-old Jahron Swift. One woman was killed, and 15 other people were injured before a security guard shot and killed Swift.

KCTV5 News talked to people who live near the 9ine Ultra Lounge who stated they remember Swift going door to door collecting signatures to allow a bar to open up at the location, but several people said they thought it was supposed to be a sports bar.

They said they were surprised when it turned out to be more of a nightclub scene. Some of them live close enough that they've heard gunshots in the past.

KCTV5 News spoke to resident Vernon Farrow Tuesday who lives in that neighborhood right behind the nightclub. He says this mass shooting hits closer to home, than just the proximity.

“Bullets, they travel. And as you can tell, we’re literally right behind that club. Something weird could of happened, you know they got to shooting the bullets come through here, come through our windows or our neighbors windows,” Farrow said.

Farrow said his two sons had actually been at 9ine Ultra Lounge that night, and him and his wife were woken up by them regarding what happened. He says in his experience with the club, the way they handle security is not enough and that KCPD should have a presence.

“I believe if he’s going to operate at that location, that is the first thing that needs to take place. He has to spruce up that security because if not, what happened Sunday, it will happen again,” Farrow said.

KCTV5 News spoke with an investigator from Regulated Industries. He told us more about the business and how they’ve already begun moving forward in light of the mass shooting.

“We regulate those businesses where there are public safety issues. Well there was a public safety issue and a pretty big one if that just happened at this business,” Manager of Regulated Industries Jim Ready said.

According to Ready, Regulated Industries has had no trouble with 9ine Ultra Lounge since they’ve been open. Though, Kansas City police say they’ve responded to five incidents where people called 911 for police to respond.

“I’m going to conduct a formal investigation. That is largely predicated on what KCPD is going to give me. My job is to be patient. Wait for everything to get taken care of,” Ready said.

Ready says they are the ones who issued the business a liquor license. Not having one could force them to shut down.

“Are they allowing minors to drink, is there an overcrowding issue?” Ready questioned. “I look for all that stuff because it all goes together when I’m going to make a decision with their liquor license. How are you running your business, are you following all the rules of Kansas City?”

According to Ready, once he has his facts, he can then decide to seek suspension, or revocation. He says this is something he’s taking very seriously.

“I’m keenly aware that there are people out there shedding tears. And there’s people out there missing people. That cannot be forgotten. Period,” Ready said.