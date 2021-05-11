LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- As churches begin to reopen, one of the oldest AME congregations in the region is fixing up a century old building that is also regarded as a local pillar of the civil rights movement.
Verdell Taylor, the pastor of the congregation, calls St. Luke's "the friendly church at the corner."
"This is a place that people can come for refuge," Taylor said, "knowing it's a place that's accepting of everybody."
The past year has been a challenging one for Taylor and his congregation, which has not been able to meet through the pandemic. Taylor has been giving sermons virtually, streaming on the church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
"The last year has been my most difficult as a pastor," Taylor said.
The sermons have helped keep hope alive among worshippers, alongside an ongoing renovation project to the building. The church has been raising money over the past few years to make repairs to the structure and masonry of the building and restore its stained-glass windows. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $10k to send the windows to a specialist in Hutchinson.
Stan Hernley, a local architect, has been leading much of the restoration.
"It's been such a community effort and group effort to rehabilitate this," he said.
The congregation formed in 1862, built the current church on New York St. in 1910. The building was used as a meeting place for the NAACP and other civil rights organizations. It hosted a funeral in 1970 for Rick "Tiger" Dowdell, a Black KU student shot and killed by Lawrence police. Langston Hughes wrote about attending revivals at the church with family.
It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. The congregation and Lawrence Preservation Alliance continue to raise money to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.