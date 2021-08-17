KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many Afghans remain on the tarmac in Kabul, waiting for their chance to flee. Images published Monday of a plane packed with people shows how dire the situation is on the ground.
Questions remain about where refugees may be headed and when we could see them stateside.
Local organizations that specialize in refugee resettlement said they do not yet know when or how many refugees to expect.
“We will start readying ourselves now, thinking about how do we cultivate a community, a city that is really ready to wrap their arms around those who will come to Kansas City," said Della Lamb Community Services Executive Director Ryan Hudnall.
Kansas City isn’t known solely for its fountains. The generosity of people in the heartland shines through organizations like KC for Refugees.
“I hope I can help them gain a feeling of being home,” said KC for Refugees volunteer Linda Zemke. “That this is their new home.”
Ashok Sanadi is an immigrant himself. He started volunteering with the group a few years back when he moved from Ohio. Sanadi relates to many of the people he helps.
“It’s heartwarming,” Sanadi said. “These are people who come here with nothing and yet they want to succeed. They want to make better lives for their children.”
KC for Refugees meets with newly established families in the area to access their needs. Then, they make a callout on their Facebook page or ask friends and neighbors if they have any of the items families need.
Hudnall said they are still waiting for direction from their national resettlement partner: the Ethiopian Community Development Council.
“The conversations are taking place more at a national level,” Hudnell said. “To the local affiliates, we’re still trying to navigate what that will look like. It won’t just be the impact for this year, but for years to come.”
If you would like to donate to KC for Refugees, you can contact them directly through their Facebook page.
