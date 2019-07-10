"Reflecting Motion" art installation at Union Station damaged by storm

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- An art installation on display at Kansas City's Union Station has been damaged in a storm that also left thousands without power.
The 12,000-square-feet kinetic sculpture called "Reflecting Motion" was closed to the public after Wednesday's storm blew through the area. Normally the holographic film the sculpture is made from floats in the wind like silver waves of grain.
Union Station chief marketing officer Michael Tritt says it broke away from the cable rigging above it and floated to the ground intact as it was designed to do in high winds. Tritt says only a small piece was torn.
The sculpture was created by artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team. It's been on display outside Union Station since May.
