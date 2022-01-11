KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- For the first time, the Red Cross is declaring a national blood crisis. People are being asked to donate immediately, as lives are at risk.
This is a historic shortage, the worst in more than a decade. The ramifications are unimaginable as doctors are being forced to make tough decisions on who should get blood and who needs to wait.
Normally the Red Cross tries to have a five day supply of blood, but in recent weeks blood centers across the U.S. have reported less than a one-day supply of some blood types.
Hospitals need blood for surgeries, transplants, cancer treatments and chronic illnesses, but the Red Cross says that during this historic shortage, there are days it can't give hospitals all of the blood products they request.
Giving blood can save three lives and it only takes one hour to do it.
If you'd like to make a donation, you can sign up for an appointment here.
