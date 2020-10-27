PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Election Day is one week away and already parts of the metro are seeing record voter turnout!
In Johnson County, election officials are projecting as much as an 80% voter turnout. In the 2016 presidential election, 72% of voters in Johnson County turned out, and in 2008, just over 78% of voters made their voices heard. Right now, we are on track to shatter that record.
“It’s going to be a historical high voter turnout in Johnson County,” says Connie Schmidt with the Johnson County Election Office.
Even Tuesday with freezing cold temperatures and rain, KCTV5 News watched as enthusiastic voters turned out one by one to vote.
Election officials say by the time Election Day rolls around, more than half the voters in Johnson County will have already voted and 3/4 of those voters are using these ballot boxes rather than relying on the mail.
Voters like Ryan Barrett.
“I send mail to friends family all the way across the country and I’ve never lost a single thing, so I have no distrust in the postal system that we have around here, still feels better to do it yourself for something so important like this," said Barrett.
Barrett isn’t alone. Joseph Sacks, a Johnson County voter, agrees.
“It just felt good knowing this is a safe space for dropping it off rather than go through a bunch of middlemen," said Sacks.
The ballot boxes have been so popular, election officials had to empty them up to four times a day last week. All good signs pointing to excited voters.
“We really believe when we’re finished, we will have about 270,000 people will have voted early before we open the polls on Election Day,” said Schmidt.
In Missouri, the process is different for people who choose the mail-in route. There are no drop boxes or hand deliveries. If you choose a mail-in ballot, you must put it in the mail, and it must arrive by Election Day.
But no matter who you’re voting for, or which side of the state line you live, one thing is certain: pandemic or not, voters in the metro want their voices heard.
In addition to all the people who have mailed or dropped off their ballots in Johnson County, 75,000 have already voted in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.