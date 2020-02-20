INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An officer nearly lost his life during a home invasion in Independence nearly three years ago, and now for the first time the public is seeing video from dozens of dash cameras that captured the chaos as police responded.

Newly released video details how police captured four men, who are now all in prison, and rescued a man who was beaten and tied up, all after a bullet ricocheted and struck police officer Thomas Wagstaff.

Against all odds, Wagstaff survived that life changing day.

The video capture by police was used by prosecutors to get convictions and shows different perspectives of the shooting, police chase and arrests on March 29, 2017.

At first, some of the men could be seen in surveillance video pretended to be gutter cleaners. They forced their way inside then 82-year-old Don Fowler’s home, beating him for the combination to his safe.

During the struggle, Fowler managed to call 911 and describe his ordeal to dispatchers. He also had cameras inside his home, and a friend happened to look at the security video feed and called police.

As police surrounded the home, they could hear trouble inside. Officers moved into position to try and block the driveway as the suspects stole one of Fowler’s cars and were then shocked as one of the suspects drove it through the house before taking off, sliding sideways down a neighborhood street.

Then independence officers heard a call over the radio that they never want to hear, “Officer down, officer down.”

Officers split duties, some joining the chase to catch the suspects while others reassured Wagstaff who was hit in the head by a ricocheted bullet that he had to hold on because help was on the way.

As the pursuit continued, one of the tires on the stolen getaway car rolled toward the officers that were right behind it. Police threw down stop sticks to flatten what little tires were left as bare rims ground the pavement.

Suspect Joseph Wyatt jumped out of the driver’s seat and pointed a gun at another driver, but slowing down dash cam video shows that he failed to rip the door open.

Police quickly arrested Ronar Santiago-Torres from the passenger seat. He was in handcuffs as Wyatt made one last run for it. That attempt failed when an officer hit Wyatt with his vehicle, sending him flying into the air and the officer’s vehicle up into a yard. Wyatt was soon under arrest.

Police say once in custody Santiago-Torres told them Donald Nussbaum and James Steven McChan planned the burglary and drove them to the victim’s house. Back at the crime scene, officers helped free Fowler’s hands that were still bound by zip-ties. He talked to reporters only to let Wagstaff know he was grateful for his help.

As Wagstaff worked tirelessly to recover from a brain injury, he faced the suspects in court. Each man was convicted and sentenced to prison. Their sentences range from 10 to 40 years.

Wagstaff’s journey from an induced coma to months and months of rehabilitation eventually brought him to QLI, Quality Living, Inc., who specialize in rehabilitation for brain and spinal cord injuries.

During recovery, Wagstaff retired from the Independence Police Department after 16 years of service.