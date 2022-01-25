KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An iconic quote from Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has inspired all kinds of designs and concoctions throughout Chiefs Kingdom.
On Monday, Kansas City-based Spicin' Foods launched a line of player-themed sauces. It's concept that had been in the works for several months.
By pure coincidence, their Mahomes-inspired BBQ sauce carried the name "Reaper," a play on the Carolina Reaper peppers in the recipe.
Mike Armstrong, a business development executive within the company, said it was a complete surprise when Andy Reid recalled his advice to Patrick Mahomes in a post-game press conference: "Be the grim reaper."
"We were all shocked," Armstrong said. "When we bring the reaper they know they're going down."
Other flavors included "Trinidad Scorpion" with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the label, "Ghost Pepper" featuring Tyreek Hill, and a Habanero hot sauce featuring Tyrann Mathieu.
"The defensive players got the hot sauce because we've seen them light people up," Armstrong said. "But, we have the sweetest offense in the league so the offensive players are the BBQ sauces."
After taste testing Mahomes' Kansas City Reaper sauce, KCTV5 quenched the burn by speaking with Lynette Black and Kaylan Holsten at MK Nutrition in Stover, Mo.
The pair teamed up to make a "Grim Reaper" smoothie with strawberry and citrus flavors. The result is a Chiefsy red and orange concoction, hardly grim.
"It was such a good game on Sunday and I wanted to do a Chiefs-themed drink for a long time," Holsten said.
Log In
