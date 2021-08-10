RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Dr. Allan Markley, the superintendent of the Raytown C-2 School District, has announced that he'll retire on June 30 of next year.
By that point, he'll have spent 27 years in education, 21 as a superintendent, and 14 years with Raytown C-2.
Dr. Markley said, “It is incredibly hard to think that my time in the Raytown C-2 School District is nearing its end. I take so much pride in the memories and successes that have filled the last 13 years of my career.”
He added: “When my wife Kathy and I moved to Raytown, we were a family of four, uncertain as to what the future had in store for us. This community not only welcomed us, but also accepted us. Raytown gave us the home we needed to grow. Now 13 years later, we have a senior and junior at Raytown High School and a fifth grader at Norfleet. Seth, Luke and Josh are learning to become outstanding citizens because of the staff, students, families and community members who make this a wonderful place to raise children.”
Raytown Schools Board President Alonzo Burton, on behalf of the Board of Education, said: “We are grateful for the leadership and insight Dr. Markley has provided during his tenure in Raytown. As we look to the future, we will continue the momentum of our past successes. We now have the very important task of finding Dr. Markley’s successor. We ensure our stakeholders that we will work diligently to identify the best possible candidate for this job.”
