RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A senior community of people 55 years of age and over are being evacuated Monday morning as repairs to a boiler are being made at the facility.
This comes amid record-setting and dangerous cold temperatures that begin the day around -8 with wind chill readings near -30.
The evacuations started just after 7 a.m. at Temple Heights Manor at 5420 Blue Ridge Cutoff in Raytown. Residents were walked over to Graceway Church to take shelter while heat and gas to the building were turned off to complete the repair.
At this time, there is no estimate on how much time it will take to make the repairs, but crews are on the scene working toward a solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.