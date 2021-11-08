RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Raytown South High School went on lockdown for 40 minutes Monday after a report of a weapon on campus.
In a letter sent out to families, Dr. Kevin Overfelt, Principal, stated that a search of a student following the report yielded a loaded weapon. Raytown Police were called to campus to secure the weapon and file a police report.
According to the school, no known threats were associated with the weapon and everyone was safe.
The district has started an investigation into the incident. The name of the student who had the weapon has not been released.
See the full statement below:
