RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The Raytown Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man.
Gerald Lee Hicks, 80, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 174 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said he has undiagnosed early stages of dementia.
They also said he is driving a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue bearing Missouri, SN1J0E.
Authorities said Hicks was supposed to show up at his son’s house in Lenexa at 8:30 a.m. on December 2nd but has not been seen or heard from since leaving prior to doctor’s appointment on December 1st. His family believes he has the early stages of dementia, although it has not been diagnosed medically.
Anyone seeing Hicks, or anyone having any information related to him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.