RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of E. 63rd St. regarding a person who had been shot.
When police arrived, they did find someone who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say that person's condition is unknown, however.
There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.
The police are still investigating, so anyone with information should all the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
