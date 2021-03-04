RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating after a man was shot on Thursday evening.
According to the police department, officers were called 6:14 p.m. to the area of 81st Street and Elm due to the sound of gunshots.
Officers arrived in the area and then found a man who had been shot in the 9400 block of E. 81st Terr.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
No suspects have been located and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.