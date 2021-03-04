GENERIC Shooting Text Police

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating after a man was shot on Thursday evening. 

According to the police department, officers were called 6:14 p.m. to the area of 81st Street and Elm due to the sound of gunshots. 

Officers arrived in the area and then found a man who had been shot in the 9400 block of E. 81st Terr. 

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown. 

No suspects have been located and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

