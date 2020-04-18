RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The Raytown Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday night.
The incident began around 8:15 p.m. at the Walmart in Raytown off 350 Highway.
The police department confirmed just before 10 p.m. that the shooting happened when a man with a gun approached the store and an officer opened fire.
That man who was shot died.
The officer is alive and has been placed on leave while the Missouri State Highway Patrol Investigates.
