RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Raytown Tuesday night.
Police were called to a residence in the 10000 block of East 67 Street around 9:30 p.m for a shots fired call.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult female who had been shot. She was transported to an area hospital with an unknown condition at this time.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)
