RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The police in Raytown are investigating after a woman was shot on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Evanston.
When officers arrived, they were told that a woman had been shot by a man that she knew.
That man had already left the area.
The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is currently unknown.
No one else was injured and no one has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to all the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.