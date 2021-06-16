June 16 Raytown shooting
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers went to the 7700 block of Raytown Road just before 3 p.m. after receiving a call of someone being shot at a residence. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

