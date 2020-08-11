GENERIC Shooting Text

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Raytown.

Raytown police were called about 9:20 p.m. Monday to several reports of gunshots heard in the area of the 8400 block of Lane Drive.

Officers arrived at that location and found a vehicle parked on the street with a man dead inside the car. He appeared to have been shot, police said.

Police identified the deceased man as 19-year-old Lucas Jester of Kansas City. 

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

