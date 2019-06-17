RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police in Raytown have now identified the victim of a weekend shooting at a park as a 17-year-old young woman from Kansas City.

According to the Raytown Police Department, officers were called to the 5800 block of Lane Avenue near Sarah Colman-Livengood Park just after 12 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house being shot.

Just moments later, officers got a call of a young woman being shot in the park itself.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the victim, later identified as Rayauna M. Hill, suffering from a gunshot wound and being given first aid by others at the park.

Hill was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. None of the other people at the park present when officers arrived were injured.

Investigators searching the area determined at least three homes lining the park had been hit by gunfire, as had the park office building. No one in the building or the homes was injured.

As of midday Monday there have been no arrests in the ongoing investigation into this deadly showing.

The Raytown Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) to share what they know. Please reference case number #19-1724.