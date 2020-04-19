RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department had issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.
67-year-old Jean Anne Burton is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and is wearing an unknown type of clothing.
Officials said she is diagnosed with depression, bi-polar disorder and a heart condition.
It is said that she is driving a dark red unknown year Hyundai Sonata bearing, Missouri license plate PS0N1J, last seen en route to Lee's Summit via unknown routes of travel.
According to police, Burton left her residence in Raytown at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday en route to Lee’s Summit via unknown routes of travel and failed to arrive at her destination.
Later on Sunday, police said that Burton had been located safely by the Kansas City Police Department.
