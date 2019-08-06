KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A judge sentenced a Raytown man to 26 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman and three others in 2016.
Deandre Jackson pleaded guilty in June just before his trial was set to begin to ten felony counts in connection with the shooting. All the sentences will run concurrently.
According to court records, Jackson fired into a stranded vehicle with four women inside near 21st Street and Cleveland Avenue on Nov. 12, 2016, killing 25-year-old Maryanna Pennington.
The women's car had broken down and they were calling for help. A witness told police that Jackson shot into the vehicle. More than 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene.
A witness told police a woman earlier identified as Jackson's girlfriend had been in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the fatal shooting.
In sentencing, Jackson County Judge John Torrence said that today's government action encourages the possession and use of firearms.
"When you couple that with anger, fights, domestic strife, what can only be described as insignificant conflict, it sadly ends up with shell casings," he continued.
Still, the shooting was tragic and inexplicable, the judge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.