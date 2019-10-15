RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old Raytown man who engaged in a standoff with police following a deadly shooting has been changed.
Ebe Nelson faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000.
According to court records, Raytown police were called Sunday early afternoon to the 8800 block of East 85th Street and found the victim, Frankie Gilmore, in the front yard. He was dead and had been shot multiple times.
Witnesses identified Nelson as the shooter, police said.
He had fled the scene and had barricaded himself inside a residence in the 8500 block of Kentucky Avenue in Raytown, court records state. He later surrendered.
Witnesses told police that the victim and Nelson had been in an argument over the family's dog in the backyard of the residence on 85th Street. Nelson had a history of causing problems and had been told to stay away from the residence, witnesses told police. Gilmore had a baseball bat due to the Nelson's aggressive behavior, they added.
Gilmore alerted Nelson's mother, who lives at the residence on 85th Street, to call police. Nelson had returned with a gun.
According to court records, Nelson shot Gilmore in the leg and grazed his face. Nelson's mother pleaded with him to leave. He went to Gilmore's truck and pulled out a firearm, an M16 style rifle. He moved toward Gilmore and fired multiple shots at close range. Then he fled on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.