RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A Raytown man is accused of murdering his roommate.
Robert Matlock, 43, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Raytown Road.
Court documents state that Matlock called police and said he shot his roommate after his roommate "lunged" at him.
Police say the accused presented them a video of his phone showing the shooting .
Ramiro Jaramillo was identified as the victim.
