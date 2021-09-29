The Raytown school district is investigating the use of a racial slur by a teacher in class on Wednesday.

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown C-2 School District is investigating the use of a racial slur by a teacher in class on Wednesday. 

According to an email sent out to parents and guardians Wednesday night, the district says it is aware that a teacher at Raytown High School used the n-word during a discussion with students in their class earlier in the day.

Download PDF Raytown High School Email

The district says they've communicated with the families of students in the class directly, but wanted to share information with the entire school to "reinforce our stance on such behavior" and "open the lines of communication" for others. 

The email states that they cannot share information about the discipline of an employee, but that they are investigating the incident and "will take appropriate actions." 

When reached for comment, the school district could only confirm that the email was sent. No other statement or information was given. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.