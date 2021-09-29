RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown C-2 School District is investigating the use of a racial slur by a teacher in class on Wednesday.
According to an email sent out to parents and guardians Wednesday night, the district says it is aware that a teacher at Raytown High School used the n-word during a discussion with students in their class earlier in the day.
The district says they've communicated with the families of students in the class directly, but wanted to share information with the entire school to "reinforce our stance on such behavior" and "open the lines of communication" for others.
The email states that they cannot share information about the discipline of an employee, but that they are investigating the incident and "will take appropriate actions."
When reached for comment, the school district could only confirm that the email was sent. No other statement or information was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.