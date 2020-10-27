RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- For the Urriola family, celebrating the paranormal helps things feel more normal.

Misty Donaldson Urriola and her kids have been transforming their basement since August, creating an air of terror in their garage. They've been doing this for 12 years, choosing a different theme every year and creating a maze of frights at their home in Raytown.

She and her sons create many of the makeshift walls, flashing lights and bloody specters themselves. Justin, 15, was home Tuesday when KCTV5 News visited their house, practicing his scare technique.

He popped out from beneath a sheet in a psych ward the family created. His mom laughed.

"We always do a big Halloween thing," Misty said. "Always a haunted house."

Misty and her kids almost didn't build the house this year. In the spring they lost Edgar, the boys' father. He died of COVID-19 after spending several weeks in the hospital.

"He knew what it meant to me," Misty said. "He knew I loved Halloween so much and he supported me."

Misty said that Edgar usually worked behind the scenes, helping to advertise the house throughout the neighborhood and school community.

This year they're requiring guests and their actors to wear masks. They're limiting the number of people who can go inside the house at a time and asking visitors to practice social distancing outside the home.

For them, a good scare is a way of healing, one that would no doubt make Edgar proud.

"I know he'd be happy we were going ahead and doing it," Justin said.