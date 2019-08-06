RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Business owners are fed up. They are tired of thieves stealing from their parking lot. They installed security cameras with the capability to zoom in and get clear photos of suspects.
At Doughboys Donuts a husband and wife duo start their work day at midnight to prepare handmade fresh donuts.
“It is my happy bubble. This shop is my happy bubble,” Elisa Breitenbach, Co-Owner of Doughboys Donuts, said.
Elisa and Marjain Breitenbach want to keep it that way. That’s why they won’t be quiet about criminals targeting the Woodson Village Shopping Center off 63rd Street in Raytown.
“Silent victims just create more victims,” Elisa said. “I am not silent. My friends are not silent. We deserve better. We all work hard.”
The most recent thief was casually rifling through a car trunk at 8:20 a.m. with a smile on his face as he takes off with a stash of stolen items.
“They are brazen,” Marjain said.
Before that crime, a nearby business was targeted.
“They had their door smashed open all the stuff stolen out of it,” Marjain said.
Another thief broke into a restaurant employee’s car in the parking lot and another crook stole from lawn care employees.
“Had a couple thousand dollars’ worth of tools stolen out of their trailer,” Marjain said.
Their surveillance cameras even caught someone stealing about 20 bags of pop cans Doughboys Donuts collected for a fundraiser for a family KCTV5 News introduced you to in April.
The Edwards family is recycling cans to build a wheelchair accessible home for brothers Hunter and Cody.
“It is pitiful that someone would take the pop cans that the community is bringing to us,” Elisa said.
Thankfully their camera system captured the can culprit’s license plate.
“Cops went and saw him and cans came back that night,” Marjain said.
With yet another theft Monday, they not only want to warn their neighbors and customers to always lock their doors. They also want to send a message to those doing bad things in their happy place.
If thieves do show up, a clear picture of them will be promptly shared with police.
“We want the criminals to know that you are not welcome in the Woodson Village Shopping Center,” Elisa said.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video but if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Raytown police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.