RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown City Building was temporarily evacuated Tuesday afternoon after police were alerted to a suspicious device.
According to Raytown police, they discovered a suspicious device in the personal property of an adult female who had been arrested at police head quarters around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Police HQ and City Hall share a building, so everyone was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the police department said.
Around 12:50 p.m., the bomb squad removed the device and will investigate it further.
The police department reopened but City Hall remains closed for Tuesday. Public meetings later Tuesday were unaffected and will take place as planned.
No charges have been filed over the incident. Police are investigating.
