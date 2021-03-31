RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- The Raymore Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a Kay Jewelers store this afternoon.
Police said the theft happened just after 2 p.m. at the location at 1945 W. Foxwood Drive.
Police said the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun.
The suspect is described as being a Black man who was wearing a red Chiefs cap, and a black and gray jacket.
He left going west in a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan.
The investigation is ongoing and Raymore police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Cory Miller at 816-892-3017.
