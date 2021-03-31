Police lights siren generic
Chalabala/Getty Images

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- The Raymore Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a Kay Jewelers store this afternoon. 

Police said the theft happened just after 2 p.m. at the location at 1945 W. Foxwood Drive. 

Police said the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun.

The suspect is described as being a Black man who was wearing a red Chiefs cap, and a black and gray jacket. 

He left going west in a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan. 

The investigation is ongoing and Raymore police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Cory Miller at 816-892-3017.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.