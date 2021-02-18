RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- The Raymore Police Department has issued an Silver Alert for a missing man.
Clifford A. Johnson, 84, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Harrisonville Post Office. He seemed confused and was unable to state his name, police said.
Johnson is 5' 07" tall and weighs 135 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.
Police say he has dementia, hypertension and is hearing impaired.
Johnson was driving a dark red 2005 Buick LaCrosse bearing Missouri plates VB8X0B and last seen westbound on East Mechanic Street in Harrisonville.
Anyone seeing him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.
