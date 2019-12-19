PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – Officials at Raymore-Peculiar High School say a teacher passed away Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency at the school.
According to a release sent to parents, study skills teacher Deborah Hale had the issue at the school before classes began. Emergency personnel responded and took Hale to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Hale was an 18-year veteran of the district.
The school is providing counselors for staff and students as needed, and officials said they will share funeral arrangement information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.