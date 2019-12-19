191219_Ray-Pec-teachers-dies-at-school_Deborah-Hale.png

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – Officials at Raymore-Peculiar High School say a teacher passed away Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency at the school.

According to a release sent to parents, study skills teacher Deborah Hale had the issue at the school before classes began. Emergency personnel responded and took Hale to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Hale was an 18-year veteran of the district.

The school is providing counselors for staff and students as needed, and officials said they will share funeral arrangement information as it becomes available.

